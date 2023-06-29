Burn scar healing a decade after deadly Yarnell Hill Fire devastated the region

A decade after the Yarnell Hill Fire ripped through the brush, overtaking and killing 19 firefighters, there are signs of healing.

The once blackened and barren landscape is again covered in greenery. The burn scar is an area with vegetation that can rebound quicker than other areas, according to an expert.

While it’s a sign of recovery for the area, experts also say the Yarnell Hill area could be more susceptible to future wildfires. It’s one reason why improved land management is a goal for the area and others around the state.

