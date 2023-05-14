Brush fire spreads to three mobile homes in Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY, AZ — A brush fire spread to three mobile homes in Verde Valley Saturday morning.

Crews were told that there were two residents inside the structures. Fortunately, the two residents were located safely outside.

One of the residents was taken to the hospital for a medical issue unrelated to the fire, according to officials.

Officials said three mobile homes were a complete loss and multiple vehicles sustained heat damage.

Fire investigators say the fire was started by someone burning weeds with a torch.

It is unknown if that individual will face any charges.

