Brnovich sues Hobbs in dispute over election procedures

PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is suing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an escalation of a dispute over the election procedures manual she is required to complete.

Brnovich joined with the Republican Party in Yavapai County in the lawsuit filed Thursday.

Hobbs contends she legally updated the manual that guides county election officials but Brnovich says it has major issues and has refused to approve it.

The two have been at odds for months over the manual and tangled in other fights as well.

Both are seeking higher office.

Brnovich is seeking his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate in hopes of taking on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

Hobbs is running for governor.