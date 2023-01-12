Bordertown residents seek accountability from lawmakers

SAN LUIS, AZ — Accountability. That's what folks living in border communities are demanding from lawmakers, one day after they met in Somerton, Arizona to discuss the crisis at the border.

Among them is Dennis Cook who lives just yards away from the Arizona-Mexico border wall.

He says life in Yuma County nowadays is hard to explain.

“Well, I don’t know how you describe it, it’s just a place you live,” Cook told ABC15.

Cook oftentimes spends his time looking out to the border, seeing agents and migrants almost every day.

He also plays with his dog, Chica.

“So where did Chica come from?” we asked.

“Chica came from Mexico. She came across with a group of people,” he answered.

Cook and his wife adopted Chica after migrants had to leave her behind.

He says it’s a part of the reality of living here.

It’s a place Cook says has seen a lot of change.

In fact, 10 years ago… “There was no wall here. There was a vehicle barrier here,” he said.

It was a time, he says, migrants would cross and immediately seek shelter.

“We had a few people come on our property. When it was hot, we’d have people knocking on the door and wanting water,” Cook told ABC15.

As time went on, the border wall went up, but gaps still remained.

“People come across. They’re looking for a better life. There’s times where we’d get 1,000 people a day,” he added.

In August, then-Governor Doug Ducey ordered shipping containers be put up to close down some of the gaps along the Arizona-Mexico border.

“Before the containers were there, they’d come across and the runners would go out in the fields. Border patrol is running back and forth. Back and forth,” said Cook.

Cook says the container barrier significantly reduced foot traffic crossing near his home.

Those have since been removed after the feds sued the state.

"I just wish the government would get themselves together and get this immigration thing squared away with our laws,” Cook told ABC15.

Cook is now hoping lawmakers hold true to their word and act, creating solutions to fix the crisis along the border.

“My hope is that they will reform,” he said.