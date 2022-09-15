Watch Now
Border Patrol finds 26,000 fentanyl pills and over 70 pounds of drugs in gas tank near Nogales

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Port of Nogales
Border Patrol Seizure 9-15-22
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 15, 2022
NOGALES, AZ — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found over 26,000 fentanyl pills, among other illegal drugs, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries.

Officers were able to locate the drugs wrapped in plastic inside of a gas tank.

The illegal drugs include 6,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, 20,000 blue fentanyl pills, nearly three pounds of cocaine and about 71 pounds of meth.

Director Humphries also thanks Homeland Security Investigations Arizona for their help.

