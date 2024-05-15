Border Patrol agent among killed in head-on crash near Tuba City

TUBA CITY, AZ — A Border Patrol agent from Texas and two other family members were killed in a head-on crash near Tuba City on Sunday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 89 when it went onto the shoulder and began traveling into southbound traffic.

Officials say the truck struck another vehicle where "three of the five occupants were pronounced deceased on scene."

ABC15 spoke with family, who identified those killed as Eduardo Guadalupe Hurtado, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, Jasmine Hurtado and Michelle Camacho.

The family shared the following statement with ABC15:

"The Hurtado and Morales families are eternally grateful for all the love, support and prayers received during these last few difficult days. There are no words to accurately describe our sadness.

While we respectfully request privacy so we can properly grieve our family that left us too soon, I want to relay that our loving son Eduardo Guadalupe Hurtado “Lupe”, age 28, our loving daughter Jasmine Alexis Hurtado, age 32, and their mother, Michelle Camacho Morales were involved in a head-on collision by an impaired driver and were subsequently killed on May 12. The vehicle crash occurred on US-89 at milepost 492 on Mother’s Day.

We are thankful that Lupe’s wife Stephanie and 2-year-old son, Ollivander survived.

Lupe Hurtado a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Eagle Pass, TX, is survived by his wife, Stephanie; son, Ollivander; and Jasmine is survived by her father, Eduardo; stepmother, Janette; brother, Henry; and a host of family, friends, and coworkers who saw them as family.

Lupe was a devoted husband and father. He loved them more than anything in this world. He had recently become a Medic with U.S. Border Patrol and loved every minute of it. He loved his job and was always willing to help those in need.

Jasmine loved God, her dogs and had recently returned from being an English teacher in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. She loved serving and helping those in need. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome with her smile and laughter.

Michelle (Mica) Camacho Morales was a devoted wife, mother of six and grandmother of one. She is survived by her husband, Frank; stepdaughters Hailey (Cody) and Marina; daughter in law Stephanie and grandson Ollivander. Michelle was a beloved schoolteacher before becoming an employee at Boeing with her husband Frank. Mica had a kind-hearted, beautiful spirit that enriched the lives of those around her and her presence was like no other.

The entire Hurtado and Morales families are deeply grief-stricken and the pain we are all feeling is unmeasurable. I’d like to extend our deepest gratitude for those that have sent emails, messages, calls, etc. We hear you and know you are with us.

As we make arrangements to say our final goodbyes, we ask for time to process our tragic losses. Thank you again for all your love and for the continued prayers."

Two separate fundraisers have been created to help the families.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle at fault, a tribal member, was placed under arrest and is facing manslaughter charges.

The FBI is following a DUI investigation.