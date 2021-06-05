Watch
Border agents rescue 26 migrants stranded in Arizona borderlands

AZBP - Tucson
Migrants stopped in Gila Bend, AZ
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 05, 2021
GILA BEND, AZ — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents in southern Arizona have rescued 26 migrants stranded in the mountains south of Interstate 8 amid rising summer temperatures.

The agency said Friday the rescue took place Wednesday afternoon in the Tabletop Mountains near Gila Bend after one of the migrants called 911 for help.

Temperatures had hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Border Patrol's air rescue units and Arizona state troopers helped rescue the migrants, several of whom needed treatment for heat related illnesses.

Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector this week found the remains of two migrants who died in separate locations.

