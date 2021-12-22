Watch
Border agency authorized to clean up wall construction sites

Ross D. Franklin/AP
A small gap appears in the unfinished border wall Wednesday, May 19, 2021, near Sasabe, Ariz. The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced DHS will use border funding to close wall gaps in areas of Arizona, California and Texas by border construction started by the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Dec 22, 2021
U.S. Customs and Border Prevention has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered the building to stop.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall-building projects begun by the Defense Department will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.

Those projects are within the Border Patrol’s sectors in California, Arizona, and parts of Texas.

It was unclear when the cleanup will begin.

