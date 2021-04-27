Boat crash on Colorado River kills one, injures two

GRAND CANYON — A woman has died and two others were injured following a boating accident on the Colorado River Monday, according to Grand Canyon National Park officials.

At approximately 11 a.m. Monday, crews received a satellite phone call reporting an overturned boat from a commercial trip near Kwagunt Rapid, along the Colorado River.

According to officials, two swiftwater rescue team boats were sent to the scene. The teams arrived Tuesday morning, where they located a 60-year-old woman who had died and two other individuals who were injured.

Later that afternoon, the weather allowed for a helicopter to be dispatched, which retrieved the woman and those who were injured, according to officials.

Operations are underway to salvage the wreckage of the boat. The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office officials are investigating the incident.

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released.