BIGGEST CANNOLI IN ARIZONA! Footlong dessert at The Sicilian Butcher is bigger than your forearm

PHOENIX — Looking for the largest cannoli in all of Arizona? Search no further!

The Sicilian Butcher & Baker in Chandler, Phoenix and Peoria serves up their spin on a classic Italian treat. Introducing the 12-inch Sicilian Cannoli: a creamy roll of decadent sweetness the size of your forearm!

See this gargantuan cannoli in the video above!

Did you know The Sicilian Butcher & Baker has a full-service cannoli bar? You can order from a myriad of traditional Italian cakes and pastries, plus four sizes of cannoli! You start with choosing a size: mini, regular, large or THE SICILIAN. Next, you select a shell: chocolate, pistachio or white chocolate. Then you finish it off by picking one or MORE creams from their 12 flavors in giant tubs -- showcased like an ice cream counter: biscoff, chocolate, espresso, fig, hazelnut, lemon, nutella, oreo, pistachio, strawberry, traditional ricotta, plus a seasonal flavor (like cookie butter or eggnog) that rotates on a monthly basis.

Looking for a life-sized bite? Here is The Sicilian Baker's menu!

IF YOU GO:

15530 N Tatum Blvd #140

Phoenix, AZ 85032

3151 W Frye Rd

Chandler, AZ 85226

9744 W Northern Ave

Peoria, AZ 85345