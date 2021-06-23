Watch
Biden nominates Cindy McCain as UN food and agriculture ambassador

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

It's one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments. McCain is the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain.

She broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president.

This made her a key surrogate for the Democrat after years of attacks by Donald Trump on her husband.

McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

