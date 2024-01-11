Biden-Harris Administration announces $13M grant to build more EV chargers across Arizona

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Arizona with the help of $13 million from the Biden-Harris Administration.

The United States Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that the grant would be put towards building 59 electric vehicle charges in the City of Mesa, Cochise County, and the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

The City of Mesa will receive nearly $12 million to fund the construction of 48 EV charging stations and “solar canopies to support electricity generation at the stations,” a news release says.

Cochise County will receive $500,000 for six solar-powered chargers in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and Wilcox.

The San Carlos Apache Tribal Council will get $500,000 for four stations on tribal land and one in Safford.

The Biden-Harris administration is working towards a goal of at least 500,000 chargers available to the public by 2030 across the country. Read more about the administration's infrastructure plans here.