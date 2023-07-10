Beware of "hostage loads" scam targeting Arizonans who hire moving company

PHOENIX — Moving can be one of the most stressful events in your life, and a new scam is making things worse for some Arizonans.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is warning everyone about a "hostage loads" scam that's happening among movers.

In this scam, a moving company will give a customer a low estimate to move their belongings. But, once the customer loads all of their items onto the moving truck the company substantially increases the price.

If the customer doesn't pay the new price, the mover holds the belongings hostage, and in many cases drives away with the truck full of items.

"Movers who unlawfully take consumers' property hostage are essentially thieves masquerading as movers," said Attorney General Kris Mayes. "Arizona law does not allow moving companies to take property hostage illegally. Consumers who face this situation should immediately call law enforcement."

Arizona's Hostage Load Law prohibits intrastate movers from demanding payment and refusing to deliver or unload household goods unless movers comply with specific statutory requirements. For example, it is illegal for a moving company to refuse to deliver or unload goods once you pay the "total estimated price" in the signed contract, according to the AG's Office.

Attorney General Mayes provides the following tips to help you prevent becoming a victim of this scam:

IN-STATE MOVE

Thoroughly research moving companies before signing a contract. Before hiring a company, check the company's complaint history and reputation with organizations such as the Better Business Bureau and read any online reviews. Arizona has no registration law or professional licensing requirement for movers.

Get moving quotes in writing. Before moving, obtain at least three written estimates. In-state moves are usually based on hourly charges.

BEWARE of extremely low estimates, tips:

It could be deceptive if the estimate sounds too good to be true.

Ask about all possible charges and additional fees. Moving companies may charge additional fees for travel time, going up and down stairs, gas, packing materials, or other minimum charges. Make sure you receive a detailed up-front written estimate.

Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move. Beware of movers requiring a large up-front deposit, cash payment, or payment in full beforehand. Using a credit card provides some protection if there is a dispute.

Move valuable items yourself: Cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment, and bank records. Do not leave these items out during your move.

Be present during the move. Be there to ask questions, give directions, and ensure nothing is left behind.

Do not sign blank or incomplete documents. Get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.

If you are involved in a hostage load situation, you should immediately contact your local law enforcement agency and the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000 or by email at AZmovers@azdps.gov.

If you believe you are a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office [azag.us5.list-manage.com]. You can also contact the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, and outside of the metro Phoenix area at (800) 352-8431.