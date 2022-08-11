Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bear was spotted in the Immaculate Heart Middle School's parking lot Wednesday evening.

The same bear, presumably, was seen near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Thursday.

According to Oro Valley police, the bear was reported near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road.

Police confirm they have notified the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson.

Public Information Officer Mark Hart told KGUN 9 the department believes this could be the bear spotted back in May near Fort Lowell Park.

He advises people in the area who have their expected "trash day" Friday, August 12 to not leave garbage bins outside overnight. This could potentially create an inviting environment for the wild animal.

Hart also clarified to only "stand your ground" if the bear lingers. Otherwise, let it pass on through.

If the bear does pose a threat to your safety, Hart recommends the following:



Stand tall

Wave your hands in the air

Scream and shout

Throw things at it

Don't look it in the eyes

Please call (520) 628-5376 to report any bear sightings.

