Banner Health warns Arizona hospitals stretched to limit

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - An ambulance parks at the emergency room entrance at Banner Estrella Medical Center July 19, 2020, in Phoenix. Officials say Phoenix-based Banner Health is at its most overwhelmed level since the pandemic began. That has led executives to issue a bleak warning that the hospital system may have to eventually choose who can receive care. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 15, 2021
PHOENIX — Officials say Phoenix-based Banner Health is at its most overwhelmed level since the pandemic began.

That has led executives to issue a bleak warning that the hospital system may have to eventually choose who can receive care.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel is Banner's chief clinical officer and said Tuesday that it's not just COVID-19 patients who are stretching hospitals thin.

She says there is also an extremely high volume of patients who delayed preventative care or are in the late stages of illnesses.

Banner has had to postpone some medical procedures and appointments.

Medically necessary surgeries are being prioritized. Banner’s situation is similar to other hospitals in the region.

