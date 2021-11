PHOENIX — Everyone loves bacon and turkey is pretty good, too. Put them both together and we present you with the savory goodness of the bacon-wrapped turkey. Bacon is meat candy and it's time to take your Thanksgiving cooking seriously.

ABC15 interviewed bacon expert Michael Reimann, President of the AZ Barbecue Club, about the process and he gave us 5 simple steps to celebrate everyone's favorite meaty treat!

See how easy it really is to bacon-wrap a turkey in the video above!