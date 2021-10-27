'Back Again Bandit' arrested after 23 bank robberies in Arizona, Nevada

PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to nearly two dozen bank robberies has been arrested, the FBI announced Wednesday.

On Monday, Oct. 25, officials took 44-year-old Richard Zumbro into custody after a bank robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Mesa.

The suspect was known by authorities as the “Back Again Bandit.”

During incidents beginning in December 2020, Zumbro is accused of entering a grocery store, going to the bank inside, and handing over a demand note.

FBI

The robberies occurred across the Valley, in Tucson, Casa Grande, and in Henderson, Nevada.

The FBI says no injuries were reported during any of the incidents.

Zumbro has been charged in a federal criminal complaint.

Officials provided the following list of all of the locations hit by the "Back Again Bandit":