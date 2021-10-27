'Back Again Bandit' arrested after 23 bank robberies in Arizona, Nevada

PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to nearly two dozen bank robberies has been arrested, the FBI announced Wednesday.
On Monday, Oct. 25, officials took 44-year-old Richard Zumbro into custody after a bank robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Mesa.
The suspect was known by authorities as the “Back Again Bandit.”
During incidents beginning in December 2020, Zumbro is accused of entering a grocery store, going to the bank inside, and handing over a demand note.
The robberies occurred across the Valley, in Tucson, Casa Grande, and in Henderson, Nevada.
The FBI says no injuries were reported during any of the incidents.
Zumbro has been charged in a federal criminal complaint.
Officials provided the following list of all of the locations hit by the "Back Again Bandit":
- December 30, 2020, US Bank inside Fry’s, 9900 South Rural Rd., Tempe, AZ
- January 15, 2021, US Bank inside Fry’s, 9900 South Rural Rd., Tempe, AZ
- January 26, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 4005 East Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ
- February 5, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 4005 East Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ
- March 2, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 4005 East Chandler Blvd., Phoenix, AZ
- April 2, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 3800 West Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix, AZ
- April 30, 2021, Desert Financial Credit Union inside Frys, 985 E. Riggs Rd., Chandler, AZ
- May 6, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 5137 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert, AZ
- June 11, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 3800 West Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix, AZ
- June 25, 2021, US Bank inside Albertsons, 3130 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ
- July 3, 2021, US Bank inside Fry’s, 2858 North Pinal Ave., Casa Grande, AZ
- July 29, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 3800 West Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix, AZ
- August 14, 2021, Desert Financial Credit Union inside Fry’s, 20797 N John Wayne Pkwy., Maricopa, AZ
- August 31, 2021, Desert Financial Credit Union inside Fry’s, 5140 West Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ
- September 4, 2021, US Bank inside Fry’s, 2858 North Pinal Ave., Casa Grande, AZ
- September 10, 2021, US Bank inside Smith’s, 2835 South Windmill Ln., Henderson, Nevada, NV
- September 14, 2021, Desert Financial Credit Union inside Fry’s, 15215 North Cotton Ln., Surprise, AZ
- September 21, 2021, BBVA Compass Bank, 1101 West Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ
- October 1, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 9100 North Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ
- October 9, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 7110 North Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ
- October 12, 2021, US Bank inside Albertsons, 3130 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ
- October 19, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 5137 East Baseline Rd., Gilbert, AZ
- October 25, 2021, US Bank inside Safeway, 1855 North Power Rd., Mesa, AZ