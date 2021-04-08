AZ Sen. Mark Kelly raises $4.4 million for Senate re-election bid

TUCSON, AZ — Democratic Senator Mark Kelly says he raised nearly $4.4 million for his re-election campaign during the first quarter of 2021.

The formidable haul announced Tuesday gives the Arizona senator a head start against Republicans looking to challenge him.

Kelly is one of the GOP’s top targets in its bid to retake the Senate majority.

Kelly was elected last year by 2.4 percentage points to finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s final term.

He’s now seeking a full six-year term.