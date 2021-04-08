Watch
AZ Sen. Mark Kelly raises $4.4 million for Senate re-election bid

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2011 file photo, NASA Space Shuttle astronaut Capt. Mark Kelly listens during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. Kelly, who collaborated with his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, on her memoir, is writing a children's book about a mouse that goes to space. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 08, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — Democratic Senator Mark Kelly says he raised nearly $4.4 million for his re-election campaign during the first quarter of 2021.

The formidable haul announced Tuesday gives the Arizona senator a head start against Republicans looking to challenge him.

Kelly is one of the GOP’s top targets in its bid to retake the Senate majority.

Kelly was elected last year by 2.4 percentage points to finish the last two years of the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s final term.

He’s now seeking a full six-year term.

