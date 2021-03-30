Menu

AZ scientist-educator gets seat on billionaire's private SpaceX flight

AP
In this photo provided by SpaceX, Jared Isaacman, from left to right, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski pose for a photo, Monday, March 29, 2021, from the SpaceX launch tower at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. (SpaceX via AP)
Private Spaceflight
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:49:01-04

A billionaire's private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans, with one of them from the Valley.

The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize.

According to her website, Dr. Sian Proctor was a professor teaching geology, sustainability, and planetary science at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix for 21 years. She now serves as the Maricopa Community College District's Open Educations Resource Coordinator.

The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members.

They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who's paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

An employee of St. Jude's was previously selected as a passenger.

