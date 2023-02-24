AZ legislature to vote on bill banning drone flights over homes

A debate is brewing over drones as a bill makes its way through the Arizona legislature. The bill, if passed, would ban the flying of unmanned aircraft over homes without the permission of property owners. A violation could mean a felony.

For Austin Rasmussen, sometimes getting the best shot requires the use of a drone.

"It's great for video, photo and for days like today when it is really windy,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen, as a professional photographer, believes the perfect view is the bird's eye view.

"Besides helping clients, I just enjoy going to different places and getting cool shots around Arizona,” added Rasmussen.

At Arizona's state capitol, lawmakers are discussing a bill that would directly impact Rasmussen and other drone pilots.

"So, I did go ahead and drop a bill. Not anti-drone, but to kind of put some regulations in,” said State Senator Anthony Kern.

Senator Kern spoke with ABC15 about his bill.

"You know, you have to look at the private property or privacy rights of an individual. You know, if I am out in the backyard and maybe wearing something I shouldn't, or in my boxers and a t-shirt, I don't want a drone flying over and taking pictures,” added Senator Kern.

Rasmussen agrees with people's need and desire for privacy but points out that the law could do more harm than good to responsible and respectful drone pilots.

"I think it could be a deterrence for people that are doing this just for fun and people that are doing it for work,” added Rasmussen.

Senator Kern acknowledges the conversation is just getting started.

"We've had the FAA here. We've had lobbyists from different political subdivisions. We have had realtors weigh in on it,” said Senator Kern.

Ahead of an expected vote in the Senate next week, Senator Kern says he is already considering some adjustments.

"I think we are going to go in the direction of 'in the furtherance of a crime.' So if it is proven you are actually committing a crime, that would be an aggravated factor in it,” said Senator Kern.

The bill, as it reads now, would place a general ban on flying drones over homes. Senator Kern's adjustments could make the ban circumstantial, for example, to invade people's privacy or assist in other crimes.