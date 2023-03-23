Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

AZ drought conditions improving, though some areas have long way to go

Western Drought Colorado River
Brittany Peterson/AP
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to ration water or restrict growth. Farmers may confront painful decisions about which crops to stop planting. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)
Western Drought Colorado River
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:38:02-04

Running dry is something Arizona is trying to avoid. Just a few months ago, nearly 87% of the state was in the abnormally dry or worse category.

However, the latest drought monitor report shows some positive signs.

Three-quarters of the state is back to normal desert conditions.

Parts of the state, including Western Arizona along the Colorado Basin and the Colorado Basin near Lake Mead, remain in the abnormally dry category and have a long way to go to catch up with the rest of the state.

We are now heading into what is typically our dry season.

“As the jet stream relaxes it is inevitable we will see these systems lift farther and farther north, bringing us into a drier pattern”, said Jared Heill, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The big question is: When will that happen? Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are expecting that pattern change to take place in the next 30-60 days.

"Once we see that happen with all that greening up we've seen because of all the rain we are a little concerned about our wildfire season because as soon as the rain ends the flowers, the weeds, the grasses will die. That could be a concern later on down the road depending on just how long we have to wait until the monsoon gets here," said Heill.

Here in the desert, it doesn't take us long to get back to drought conditions, so we always have to be thinking about conservation.

“Conservation is always very important here in the desert southwest it doesn't take very long because of the intense sunshine that we get to dry things out, so we all have to do our part”, said Heill.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!