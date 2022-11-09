AZ Department of Revenue looking to return over $7 million of unclaimed property to veterans

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue is looking to get unclaimed property or funds to thousands of members of the military.

The agency says they have identified more than 24,000 military personnel with last known addresses at military bases across the state.

The properties add up to value more than $7 million, and some of the property dates back three decades.

ADOR says the largest property due to one owner is worth over $217,000.

Unclaimed property normally consists of money due to an individual from old bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, tax refunds, credit balances, rebates, returned deposits, and dormant safety deposit boxes. After years of holding the property and no luck returning it, companies will turn over most accounts to the state.

To see if you have property to claim, you can visit MissingMoney.com and enter your name, and the state and city you have resided in. If your search shows you are owed, you can submit a claim form at the ADOR's website.