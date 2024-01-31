AZ Democratic Representative Leezah Sun resigns following ethics complaint

PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic Representative Leezah Sun has resigned.

Sun's resignation comes after the House Ethics Committee unanimously concluded that she engaged in a pattern of disorderly behavior, according to a release from the House Democratic Leaders Office.

Sun, who represented District 22 in the West Valley, resigned, effective immediately, ahead of Wednesday's House floor session. The leadership team had filed an ethics complaint against her back in November.

House Democratic leaders released the following statement regarding Sun's resignation:

Our Democratic leadership team is grateful to the Ethics Committee for its diligent, intensive and transparent work on this report, and to the witnesses who came forward to share their stories under incredibly difficult circumstances. The facts are overwhelmingly clear and speak for themselves. Representative Sun engaged in a pattern of disorderly behavior that damaged the reputation of the House. This is a solemn day, but Representative Sun did what's best for our state and for the integrity of this body.