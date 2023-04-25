AZ Board of Education signs off on new ESA handbook

PHOENIX — The Arizona Board of Education approved changes to the empowerment scholarship account (ESA) handbook.

The Department of Education says the changes were needed to conform with state law, but parents who have children with disabilities say the changes come at their student's expense.

"It affects me and my family personally on how we can receive therapies. who we can receive them from," said Andrea MacIntosh, the parent of an ESA student.

The director of the ESA program sees it differently.

Christine Accurso says the changes to the handbook need to be made.

"There was no accountability for the way the law and the rules in the handbook were being administered for children with disabilities. So, we're just following the law," Accurso said.

Some board members were uncomfortable with the new guidelines.

Several of the changes arrived in an updated draft over the weekend.

"Now we are changing 10 years of procedure based on a reason to reasonably interpret the law in a completely opposite way that benefits STO'S and private schools but not ESA families," said Board of Education member Jennifer Clark.

Six board members, including Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne endorsed the new guidelines.

But the five members, not named Horne, had reservations about them.

"It's not a perfect document. but I feel it's important that we do not let perfection be in the way of progress," Board of Education President Dr. Daniel Corr said.

Board member Karla Phillips-Krivickas also voted against the new handbook.