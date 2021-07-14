Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 11:32:53-04

An autopsy confirms that a 13-year-old girl was killed by a pack of dogs while taking a walk near her family's home on the Navajo Nation.

Medical examiners say Lyssa Rose Upshaw had extensive injuries that were consistent with canine teeth marks.

The autopsy was released this week in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

Upshaw's death on May 16 in Fort Defiance was classified as accidental. It has sparked renewed discussion about penalties for vicious dog attacks on the reservation.

At least a handful of deaths on the Navajo Nation have been blamed on dog attacks, and countless other people have been injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15