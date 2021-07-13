Authorities in Arizona arrest couple wanted for murder in North Carolina

PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona arrested a couple Tuesday wanted in connection to the murder of a North Carolina woman in January.

Police have been looking for Tangela Parker, 50, and Eric Parker, 62, since January 13 in connection with the murder of Phelifia Marlow, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marlow was shot and killed at TCS Designs, a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina.

Witnesses told authorities the death of Marlow happened a few days after a workplace argument at TCS Designs.

U.S. Marshals conducted a nationwide investigation and determined that the Parkers were living in the Phoenix area.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals tracked the duo down to a home near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, where the couple was brought into custody.

The Parkers were believed to have been living in Phoenix with alias names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

Authorities also located a Honda CRV they were known to drive at the home.

“Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow,” said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina.

“I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian,” Marlow said.