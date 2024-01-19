ASU partnering with company behind ChatGPT

Arizona State University is collaborating with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, becoming the first higher-education institution to do so.

The partnership will allow students and faculty to better understand and explore AI capabilities, ASU said in an announcement Thursday.

“ASU recognizes that augmented and artificial intelligence systems are here to stay, and we are optimistic about their ability to become incredible tools that help students to learn, learn more quickly, and understand subjects more thoroughly,” ASU President Michael M. Crow said in a press release. “Our collaboration with OpenAI reflects our philosophy and our commitment to participate directly in the responsible evolution of AI learning technologies.”

From tuition to technology: higher education as we know it is changing

Looking at college tuition costs in the United States is not for the faint of heart. Attending a four-year university can cost a family upwards of $104,000. Historically, the exuberant costs associated with a college degree were offset by the perceived return on investment (ROI).

That perception has changed. As enrollment rates decline, colleges and universities are looking for new methods to adapt and remain relevant in American life.

Rising skepticism

Research from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce shows that, despite the high cost of a degree, more education doesn’t always mean more earnings. Demographic factors and student debt can also drastically alter expected income. Students and their families are reevaluating the long-term benefits of a degree compared to the steep costs.

This skepticism is reflected in the University Professional and Continuing Education Association’s (UPCEA) 2024 predictions. The rise of online learning, coupled with the advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and new economic perspectives on higher education, is changing the status quo. Students are no longer willing to wait and see if their hundreds of thousands of dollars will pay off in the long run; they want an education whose value is evident now.

The legacy of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted various facets of American life; higher education was no exception. For the first time, students and faculty were forced to develop online learning models regardless of their opinions on the subject. This sudden, dramatic shift had three key effects that transformed the educational landscape.

First, it gave young students a taste for at-home learning.

While non-traditional students — those aged 24 years or older — have sought options beyond typical on-campus synchronous learning for decades, they were alone. Asynchronous education was considered exclusive to adult students with careers and families.

According to Derek Bruff, the Strategic Advisor of UPCEA and Associate Director for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at the University of Michigan, traditional students have joined their older peers. Students of all ages and backgrounds are increasingly seeking online and asynchronous class options.

Students were not the only ones exposed to the perks of online education. A growing number of faculty have expressed interest in teaching online. The same faculty members who might have balked at online courses back in 2019 now have firsthand experience in teaching effectively online. This is especially true at colleges and universities that handled the transition to online learning well during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The infrastructure created during the pandemic proved helpful even after lockdown ended. Specifically, the creation and expansion of the Chief Online Learning Officer (COLO or CDLO) position at many institutions provides essential guidance for the digital age. COLOs serve to unite academics and technology. More schools are electing COLOs for important positions like provost, and are selecting candidates with more tech experience over the usual academia-based prospects.

Adapting new models

Alternatives to traditional degrees are gaining traction. Companies like IBM and Accenture have either relaxed or removed degree requirements altogether, decreasing demand for higher education. Prioritizing vocational training and practical skills will help schools fortify against declining enrollment.

To avoid being rendered obsolete, colleges and universities must adapt. UPCEA predicts schools will start by rebranding. Instead of advertising bachelor’s degrees, schools will opt for certificate programs and continuing professional education as their primary focus. These degrees will promote teaching directly related to work and career, which is much more appealing to today’s prospective students.

Artificial intelligence and technology’s impact

With declining enrollment rates come budget cuts, inflationary pressures, and funding gaps. Colleges in jeopardy will incorporate AI into their operations to combat this.

UPCEA predicts that AI adoption will first occur in areas associated with administration, with the goal of increasing efficiency and reducing full-time equivalent headcounts.

Using AI to improve education will happen gradually. Continuing and professional education are considered the “innovative fringe” in most schools, thus providing the most opportunities for experimentation. Universities will likely take advantage of AI and large language models (LLMs) to first improve learning in these areas.

While AI presents many opportunities, its limitations will motivate new technologies in the coming year. Among these limits is security. The privacy policies of most AI models are not equipped to handle sensitive information, prompting schools to create their own. For example, the University of Michigan launched its version of ChatGPT to better align with the campus’s needs.

LLMs and current AI technologies also fail to provide domain-specific information. These models are often good at providing some data on various subjects but need help to dive deep. Schools are expected to develop new models to circumvent this problem.

External factors affect online and professional learning

Life outside the classroom is equally impactful. Climate change is an increasing priority both within the United States and abroad. Skilled climate scientists are essential to tackling the climate crisis. The demand for skills-based learning and agricultural and environmental programs will continue to rise.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election has specific implications for higher education – especially online and professional education. Democratic and Republican states are cutting back on degree requirements for government positions.

Removing these restrictions will shift the focus to skills-based hiring, reducing the demand for college degrees. If the 2024 elections result in a Democratic majority in Washington, spending for state-based alternative credentialing will likely rise.

Adapting to new demands

The unforeseen shifts in higher education trends require flexibility in unprecedented ways. Like other industries, schools must adapt to changing demands or be phased out of American life.

Disruptive forces like the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the tech industry challenged preconceived notions about online education and career certificates.

Remote education is no longer limited to non-traditional students. The job market seeks individuals with practical skills over those with a generic degree. Students are demanding an education that yields results without breaking the bank.

