As gas prices rise in Arizona, so does the cost of most everything else

PHOENIX — For Valley movers, April is the start of their busiest time of year. Until August when the kids head back to school, companies like Muscular Moving Men and Storage operates 25 trucks and will average 400 moves a month.

With the price of gas rising daily, it is no longer a cost moving companies can absorb on their own.

"You know we have to take into consideration not only the job size but also what it takes to fill up one of our trucks," said Muscular Moving Men Vice President Dakota Hamelund.

Moving trucks at any size use a lot of gas.

"This day-and-age 30-50 gallon tank trucks are going to cost anywhere between $250 and $500," Hamelund said. "This means sadly the jobs are going to be a little more expensive because of that fuel price."

The price of gas is one of the triggers for the rapid increase in inflation.

The consumer price index rose by 7.9% through February, which is the fastest pace of annual inflation in 40 years.

But when you need to move, you move. Only now it's probably going to cost you more.