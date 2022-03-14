As gas prices climb, mechanic recommend slowing down to save on fuel

PHOENIX — The price of a gallon of gas rose $0.79 over the last two weeks, according to the Lundberg survey, which monitors the price of gas.

That's the highest recorded increase ever in the United States.

"Every time I fill up, I get more pissed," said one Valley motorist. But she had no choice as her job requires her to drive and her car needed a fill up.

"I have never hit $80. Last week I hit $70. I can't believe I'm about to hit 80," she said.

When she was done filling up, the total was $83.13 for nearly 17 gallons of regular gas. That's $4.99 a gallon.

Across the Valley, and across the country, if you aren't driving electric, you're paying more than ever at the pump.

"There are a few things you can do," said Glen Hayward, owner of Good Works Auto in Tempe.

Hayward says getting better gas mileage starts with properly inflated tires.

"The less air they have in them the more friction there is between the tire and the road and that will cost you some fuel economy."

Cars built since the late 1990's are monitored by computers. If the check engine light comes on, there's a good chance whatever may be wrong is affecting your gas mileage.

Hayward recommends going to see your mechanic.

He has some other tips to save gas.

Change your air filter every 10,000 -12,000 miles.

Consult the owners manual on when to change your spark plugs. It can differ depending on what kind of vehicle you drive. Some recommend changing the plugs after 40,000 miles. Others say you can wait until 100,000 miles.

But Hayward says if you really want to save gas, slow down.

"Driving habits are really one of the biggest essentials that people have to watch out for. That's where it's really costing you. It's your lead foot."

How fast you drive can cost you as much as three gallons per tank of gasoline. At today's prices that can add up.