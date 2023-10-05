Arizona's congressional delegation comes home after House vacates Kevin McCarthy

PHOENIX — When you can't get anything done in Washington, you come home. On Wednesday, empty seats on airlines were quickly filled with members of Congress like Arizona's David Schweikert, Greg Stanton and Juan Ciscomani, who were heading back to their districts.

"We're in a very hard position. What happens now is everything is stalled. There is no progress, no committee work, no bills moving through Congress because we came to a complete halt because we don't have a Speaker of the House," said Congressman Ciscomani of Tucson.

On Tuesday, the House Democratic caucus joined eight Republicans, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, in voting to vacate Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Democrats like Greg Stanton said McCarthy couldn't be trusted, citing an agreement he made with President Biden on the debt limit only to renege on it.

"That is not trustworthy. I feel it's dishonorable and I felt moving forward in a different direction was the right thing to do," Stanton said.

Congressman Crane and Congressman Biggs never warmed to McCarthy. Crane told a Tucson radio show on Wednesday McCarthy made deals with way too many people.

"He was a transactional guy. He ended up double-crossing the wrong set of people."

On the floor of the House, Biggs likened the vote on McCarthy to betting in a craps game and coming up short.

"You were betting on the come again. At some point, I urge you to stop betting on the come and bet on the reality. That's why I can't support the Speaker any longer," Biggs said.

McCarthy may be gone, but it doesn't change the fact that in 42 days the federal government runs out of money. Congressman Ciscomani's district is evenly divided among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

"I have to tell you it's not a simple thing to explain," Ciscomani said. "People at home they are running their lives, running their businesses, they're running their schools and so on and they can't grasp the concept Washington can't work for them."

Congressman Greg Stanton says Republicans need to elect a speaker who works across the aisle.

"The Republicans need to nominate and select a new Speaker as quickly as possible so we can get back to doing the people's business."

On that point, Ciscomani and Stanton agree. Next week, Republicans will choose the next speaker and right now no one is betting the decision will be easy or quick.