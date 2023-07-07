Arizona women will soon be able to purchase contraceptives over the counter

Access to over-the-counter contraception will be available soon to women in Arizona. On Thursday the Department of Health approved a standing order which will be used by pharmacies instead of a prescription.

"I think this is a great idea to allow access for women to take care and control of their health," said pharmacist Theresa Dickinson.

The announcement comes as anti-abortion groups across the country rachet up the pressure to limit access to contraception in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

“Reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life."

A few things need to happen first before women will be able to purchase birth control over the counter. Pharmacists will need to be trained and patients will need to fill out a questionnaire and have their blood pressure taken.

"There are health risks so it's important that there will be training for the pharmacists who are able to do this. and that they'll be doing a questionnaire for the patient to make sure they qualify to be able to do it. It's not a simple pill just to throw at somebody," Dickinson said.

The new rule only applies to people 18 and older. Dickinson thinks it may take several months before her pharmacy is ready to dispense birth control over the counter.