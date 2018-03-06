Arizona teachers plan a day of protest over low pay

PHOENIX - Arizona teachers are organizing a day of protest to highlight low pay and the failure of the Republican-controlled Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey to make major efforts to boost their compensation.

The grass-roots effort sprang up over the weekend when a teacher in a west Phoenix school district started a Facebook group called Arizona Teachers United. The closed group created by music teacher Noah Karvelis had grown to more than 7,000 members by midday Tuesday.

The group is pushing for teachers to wear red to school Wednesday.

Joe Thomas of the Arizona Education Association says he's seen increasing interest in a teacher strike. The push grew after West Virginia teachers started a nine-day strike that was settled Tuesday with that state's Legislature agreeing to a 5 percent pay boost.