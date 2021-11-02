Arizona Supreme Court upholds ruling that finds ban on mask mandates unconstitutional

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that found the Arizona Legislature unconstitutionally included a ban on school mask mandates in the state's budget passed over the summer, which means school districts will continue to be able to require masks for the time being.

The Supreme Court issued the ruling Tuesday stating that a lower court's previous ruling would stand.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has encouraged Arizonans to get the vaccine, but is adamantly against vaccine and mask mandates, challenged that courts ruling.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge issued the initial ruling in late September, days before the newly-enacted law was set to take effect.

In the previous ruling, the Arizona School Boards Association argued that the Legislature violated the state constitution's title requirement and single subject rule, meaning that each piece of legislation needs to focus on one subject.

The Legislature included the mandates within the state's budget, part of a budget reconciliation maneuver.

"Sections 12, 21, and 50 of HB2898; Sections 12 and 13 of SB1824; Section 2 of SB1825; and SB1819 violate the title and/or subject matter requirements of the Arizona Constitution...and are therefore void and unenforceable," the county judge wrote in her ruling.

Prior to the September ruling, several districts in the state enacted their own mask mandates in defiance of the law and Gov. Ducey's orders.

Following the September ruling, the Governor's Office said: "This decision is clearly an example of judicial overreach. Arizona’s state government operates with three branches, and it’s the duty and authority of only the legislative branch to organize itself and to make laws. Unfortunately, today’s decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government. Further action will be taken to challenge this ruling and ensure separation of powers is maintained."

Gov. Ducey has not yet issued a statement regarding Tuesday's developments.