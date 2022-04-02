Arizona sports betting revenue tops $500 million in January

PHOENIX — Arizonans haven't stopped embracing the state’s entry into legalized sports betting.

They plopped down $564 million in January wagers and won back $522 million, the vast majority through online apps licensed to the state’s pro sports teams and Native American tribes.

The Department of Gaming released its January report Friday, showing online and retail sportsbooks made just over $40 million after federal taxes.

But they gave away more than $20 million in free bets.

That left just $19.6 million subject to state taxes and Arizona got $1.9 million.

Sports betting launched in September.

Gamblers wagered more than $1.7 billion last year and the state collected $6.1 million in tax.