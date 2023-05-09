Arizona site lands on list of Most Endangered Historic Places

One of Arizona’s historic sites has landed on the list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation unveiled its list for 2023, and on it is the Osterman gas station in Peach Springs, Arizona which was built in 1929.

National Trust for Historic Preservation

Peach Springs is located along Route 66 in northern Arizona.

The list is an annual ranking spotlighting significant sites of American history that are at risk of destruction or irreparable damage.

National Trust for Historic Preservation

“This year’s list of the nation’s most endangered historic places is a portfolio of sites that are nearly as diverse as the American experience itself,” said Jay Clemens, interim president and CEO of the National Trust.

The Osterman gas station has been a focal point of the Hualapai Tribal community for many decades.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, extreme weather has damaged the already deteriorated building, and it needs stabilization and rehabilitation in order to continue to serve its community and the next generation of travelers.

The Hualapai Tribe, which owns the structure, is consulting with experts to develop a preservation and reuse plan and is raising money to continue the efforts.

The other 10 locations are listed below:

Little Santo Domingo, Miami, Florida

Pierce Chapel African Cemetery, Midland, Georgia

Century and Consumers Buildings, Chicago, Illinois

West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana

Holy Aid and Comfort Spiritual Church (aka Perseverance Benevolent and Mutual Aid Society Hall), New Orleans, Louisiana

L.V. Hull Home and Studio, Kosciusko, Mississippi

Henry Ossawa Tanner House, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Chinatown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods, Charleston, South Carolina