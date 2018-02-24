Arizona sees rise in flu, pneumonia deaths as season continues

PHOENIX - State health officials say there have been at least 523 pneumonia and flu deaths in Arizona so far during the current flu season, adding to over 200 more than at the same time last season.

The state Department of Health Service says many flu-related deaths are due to complications of flu infections such as pneumonia and that death certificates infrequently list influenza itself as the cause of death.

The department's latest weekly report says two of the flu-associated deaths so far this flu season were of children. The report covers Feb. 11-17, which is flu season's seventh week.

There have been 24,667 laboratory-confirmed flu cases reported in Arizona this season, covering all 15 counties, including nearly 1,000 newly diagnosed in the week covered by the report.