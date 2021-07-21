Arizona Secretary of State responds to AG's letter requesting records of election law violations

PHOENIX — On Tuesday evening, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs responded to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request for any and all records related to potential violations of Arizona’s election law.

In an email addressed to Jennifer Wright, who is in charge of the Attorney General’s election integrity unit, State Elections Director Sambo Dul provided records related to two matters:

One of them was efforts by former President Trump allies to pressure members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to stop counting ballots following the conclusion of the 2020 election. The other was a campaign finance complaint against State Representative Mark Finchem and the Make Arizona Precincts Sound Committee.

The complaint relates to Representative Finchem’s efforts to pay off debts related to an election fraud hearing that Finchem helped arrange at a downtown Phoenix hotel in November 2020.

Trump attorneys Rudy Guiliani and Sydney Powell attended that meeting.

Last week, the Attorney General responded to an earlier request by Hobbs to investigate attempts to pressure county officials, with one of his own, and hand over all suspected instances of someone voting twice.

In the email, Wright was told the Secretary of State’s office is currently awaiting a report from the Electronic Registration Information Center regarding potential instances of double voting.