Arizona Representative Alma Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

TUCSON, AZ — An Arizona State Representative says she has tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Representative Alma Hernandez (D-Tucson, District 3) said she tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Hernandez says she, "has taken COVID-19 very seriously and have worn my mask, washed my hands, and socially distanced."

She went on to say that despite those measures and being vaccinated she has come down with COVID-19.

Hernandez says her symptoms are mild and she plans to quarantine at home until next week.