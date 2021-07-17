Arizona reports over 1,000 virus cases for 4th straight day

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported over 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day as virus-related hospitalizations continued to increase.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 1,152 additional cases and 14 deaths, increasing Arizona's pandemic totals to 907,268 cases and 18,114 deaths.

As across the nation, Arizona in recent weeks has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases that public health experts attribute to low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading delta variant and July Fourth gatherings.

Virus patients occupied 9% of in-patient beds as of Friday, up from 6% a week ago but far below the peak of nearly 60% during the winter surge’.