Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona reports 3K virus cases for first time in 6 months

items.[0].image.alt
AP
coronavirus in arizona AP
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:57:45-04

PHOENIX — Arizona on Friday reported over 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months as legal wrangling over school districts' mask-wearing restrictions escalates.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 additional cases and 23 more deaths.

A judge was scheduled Friday to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging an Arizona school district’s decision to require students and staff to wear masks indoors.

With nine other districts adopting similar mask rules despite a state law prohibiting districts from requiring mask-wearing, the case against Phoenix Union is seen as a test case.

Also, the Arizona School Boards Association and others have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of that law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV