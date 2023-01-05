Arizona remains one of the top states in terms of growth

Noticing Arizona getting busier? It’s not just you — Arizona, and one West Valley city, remain popular spots to move to, according to a recent study.

U-Haul says Arizona ranked #7 in terms of state growth in 2022, with the city of Surprise coming in at #8 among our nation’s cities with the most growth.

Arizona fell slightly from where it sat among other states in 2021, in fifth place.

Surprise is the lone Arizona city on the top 25 list of growing cities, according to U-Haul. It also ranked eighth on the U-Haul Growth Index back in 2020, and 18th in 2021 as U-Haul customers continue to make the sprawling Phoenix suburb a significant net-gain area.

“U-Haul transactional data confirms that migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. – trends that were amplified and accelerated during the pandemic – continued through last year,” the company said earlier this week.

“Everyone is pretty much ditching California and coming to Arizona where things are more affordable,” stated Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president. “The moderate cost of living and job opportunities in Arizona are huge benefits.”

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city, versus departing from that state or city, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.