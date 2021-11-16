Arizona ranks worst in the country for food waste

The Grand Canyon State has a lot of work to do in terms of food waste, according to a study published online Tuesday.

Arizona is said to be the state that wastes the most food, recycles the least amount of food, and is among states that donate the least to those in need.

The study from LawnStarter.com compiled and analyzed data from Food Rescue US, ReFED, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and US Composting Council.

Some good news is that the study shows Arizona has a good number of organizations working to solve the food-waste problem.

The states who reportedly waste the least amount of food include Oregon, Washington, California, Vermont and Massachusetts.

See the full study and methodology here.

The study also provided tips to reduce food waste, including:

