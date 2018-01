PHOENIX - A highway safety group is out with their list of the best and worst states when it comes to highway safety.

Arizona came in as the third worst. According to Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, Arizona only has four laws protecting drivers on the roads.

Only seven states received a green rating. Thirteen states received a red rating. And the remaining states received a yellow rating.

Arizona was not even eligible for a green rating because this group states it's missing key laws.

Some of those laws include helmet requirements for motorcycle riders, seatbelt primary laws for drivers and passengers.

Another one is minimum age at 16 for a learner's permit and a state-wide texting and driving ban.

This report also revealed that in 2016 almost 1000 people died in vehicle crashes on Arizona highways. The one-year economic impact of vehicle crashes on our highways is $4.1 billion.