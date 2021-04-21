Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona rancher gets 41-month prison term for fraud schemes

items.[0].image.alt
JOHN MILLER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cattle graze in a pasture next to the Marana Stockyards in Marana, Ariz., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1999. Cattle ranchers were among Arizona's first permanent settlers and, running their herds on a patchwork of private and public lands, helped define the desert region. Ranching quickly became an economic linchpin during territorial days and later a staple of Arizona statehood, with copper, cotton, citrus and climate. (AP Photo/John Miller)
CATTLE
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:02:21-04

TUCSON, AZ — An Arizona rancher has been sentenced to nearly 3 ½ years in federal prison for his role in embezzlement and wire fraud schemes.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Donald Hugh Nichols of Coolidge received a 41-month prison term after pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Tucson.

Between 2013 and 2017, prosecutors say Nichols engaged in a scheme to steal cattle from the Marana Stockyards and Livestock Market, an entity which hosts weekly livestock auctions for Arizona ranchers.

As a cattle broker for third-party buyers, Nichols also illegally bid on his own cattle without the buyers’ knowledge or consent.  

Prosecutors say some of the cattle that Nichols purchased on behalf of third-party buyers were stolen from Marana Stockyards. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.