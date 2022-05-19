Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona prisoner won't be executed in gas chamber

Clarence Dixon is scheduled to be the first person executed in Arizona in eight years on Wednesday, and it has reignited a decades-old debate in this state.
Frank Atwood
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 15:49:38-04

PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 8 for killing an 8-year-old girl.

Frank Atwood is the second death-row prisoner to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber.

RELATED: Experts: Arizona executioners took too long to insert Clarence Dixon's IV

Gas chamber executions haven't been used in the United States in more than 20 years.

Atwood declined to pick a method of execution when officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber.

Lethal injection is Arizona's default execution method when prisoners refuse to make a selection.

Atwood was sentenced to die for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of Vicki Hoskinson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.