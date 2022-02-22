Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona preparing for possible cyberattacks as U.S.-Russia tensions rise

items.[0].image.alt
Matej Moderc/Getty Images/iStockphoto
An abstract design of a terminal display, warning about a cyber attack. Multiple rows of hexadecimal code are interrupted by red glowing warnings and single character exclamation marks. The image can represent a variety of threats in the digital world: data theft, data leak, security breach, intrusion, anti-virus failure, etc...
Cyber Attack A01
Posted at 11:02 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:23:51-05

PHOENIX — ABC15 has confirmed the Arizona Cyber Command Center is operating at its highest level of alert.

Officials are anticipating a Russian cyberattack should the United States and European allies follow through with economic sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arizona's Director of Homeland Security Tim Roemer says critical infrastructure like water treatment facilities, the Palo Verde Nuclear Power plant, and financial institutions could be targeted.

On average, Roemer says the Cyber Command Center tracks 5-to-7-million threats in Arizona each month. More than 2,000 of those threats are considered significant.

Roemer has seen this happen before.

In 2014, he was part of the Obama Administration's cyber security team when Russia invaded Crimea.

In January 2020, when U.S. forces launched a missile strike killing Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Roemer said Arizona was targeted for several days by Iranian cyber attacks. None were successful.

Stick with ABC15.com as we continue to investigate this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV