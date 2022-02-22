Arizona preparing for possible cyberattacks as U.S.-Russia tensions rise

PHOENIX — ABC15 has confirmed the Arizona Cyber Command Center is operating at its highest level of alert.

Officials are anticipating a Russian cyberattack should the United States and European allies follow through with economic sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Arizona's Director of Homeland Security Tim Roemer says critical infrastructure like water treatment facilities, the Palo Verde Nuclear Power plant, and financial institutions could be targeted.

On average, Roemer says the Cyber Command Center tracks 5-to-7-million threats in Arizona each month. More than 2,000 of those threats are considered significant.

Roemer has seen this happen before.

In 2014, he was part of the Obama Administration's cyber security team when Russia invaded Crimea.

In January 2020, when U.S. forces launched a missile strike killing Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Roemer said Arizona was targeted for several days by Iranian cyber attacks. None were successful.

