Arizona Powerball ticket wins $1M, three others win $50K after Wednesday's drawing

Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 06, 2022
PHOENIX — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California will split $632 million after hitting Wednesday night's jackpot, but a few Arizonans are big winners too.

The Arizona Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million ticket was sold at a Circle K store near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. It matched all five numbers but did not match the Powerball.

Three other tickets matched four of five numbers, winning $50,000.

Those tickets were sold at Carioca, located near Higley and Brown roads in Mesa, Fiesta Barn Market, near El Mirage and Buckeye roads in Avondale, and Fry's Food Store near 7th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's Powerball drawing were: 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 with Powerball number 17.

