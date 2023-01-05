Arizona politician Rusty Bowers to receive Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House

WASHINGTON — Arizona politician Rusty Bowers is set to receive a Presidential Citizens Medal this week at the White House.

Bowers was the Arizona House Speaker during the 2020 election and "(resisted) pressure from those seeking to overturn the election results,” according to the White House.

The ceremony will take place at the White House on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Videos in the player above show ABC15's prior coverage of Bowers, who testified regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and give the awards to “individuals who made exemplary contributions to our democracy surrounding January 6, 2021.”

Several law enforcement officers and Capitol Police officers will also be honored for their actions in defending the Capitol.

“These 12 heroes demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation. They include Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and officials at the state and local level,” the White House said.

The full list of those receiving the special honor is as follows:

