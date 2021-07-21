Arizona national forests lift restrictions after monsoon storms

PHOENIX — The National Forests in Arizona have rescinded their remaining fire restrictions due to cooler temperatures and recent monsoon storms that have lessened the fire risk.

Here is what we know about each.

Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest will rescind all fire restrictions on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Monsoonal activity and sufficient rainfall were deciding factors in rescinding the restrictions, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

However, fire danger is still moderate across the forest and the forest service is asking that visitors avoid activities that could start wildfires.

Tonto National Forest

Stage one fire restrictions will be rescinded effective Wednesday at 8 a.m. due to reduced fire danger.

The #TontoNF in coordination with federal, state, and local partners will terminate the current Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective July 21, 2021 at 8 a.m. due to reduced fire danger. pic.twitter.com/hlwWuj9q7V — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) July 20, 2021

Apache-Sitegreaves National Forests

All fire restrictions for the Apache-Sitegreaves National Forests were rescinded on Friday, July 16 at 6 a.m. due to increased rainfall and cooler temperatures decreasing fire risk.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking visitors to avoid starting campfires if the conditions are dry, hot or a safe location isn’t available since some wildfire risk remains.

Kaibab and Coconino National Forests

Both the Kaibab and Coconino National Forests reopened Tuesday, July 6 after rainfall reduced fire risk. As of Friday, July 16, all fire restrictions for both forests have been rescinded as well.

Although rainfall has helped, the forest service says fire danger is still high for both forests. They are asking visitors to refrain from activities that could accidentally start wildfires.

Closures that are unrelated to fire and smoking restrictions will remain in effect for the Raphael and Tiger Fires.

