Arizona minimum wage going up to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1

Mark Lennihan/AP
A woman pays with cash as she buys from a street vendor, Sept. 26, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 6:53 AM, Dec 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is set to increase from $12.15 an hour to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1 under a law approved by the state’s voters in 2016.

This year’s increase is the second since the phased-in wage increases hit $12 an hour and automatic increases based on cost of living increases kicked in.

The state’s minimum wage was just $8.05 an hour when groups that advocate for low-income workers collected enough signatures to put a ballot measure boosting the lowest wages on the ballot.

The measure was opposed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and business groups but passed by a wide margin.

